krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme to give away free glazed doughnut on Election Day

By Tisha Powell
Krispy Kreme plans to offer something sweet to citizens to celebrate Election Day.

The popular doughnut shop is giving away a free glazed doughnut to each customer on Tuesday, Nov. 3 along with the iconic "I Voted" sticker as well.

Customers don't have to prove they voted to get a doughnut, but Krispy Kreme leaders hope the lure of a free doughnut will get people "out and about."

"If you're out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free original glazed doughnut," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said.

Krispy Kreme will also offer a free doughnut on Halloween for customers who show up in a costume.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkvotingelection dayfree fooddoughnutskrispy kreme
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KRISPY KREME
Krispy Kreme Halloween-themed doughnuts now on sale
FREE COFFEE: Where to find National Coffee Day deals
This new Krispy Kreme shop churns out 4,500 donuts an hour
Get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday
Chicago Public Schools parents plan rallies calling for reopening classrooms
Man convicted of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer faces sentencing
Sisters hold down, stab employee 27 times after being told to wear mask in store: CPD
Mom charged after lying about baby in stolen car: CPD
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer Wednesday
Illinois reports 4K new COVID-19 cases, some winter sports 'on hold'
Show More
Wendy's offers free chicken sandwich for 2 weeks
Some IL residents still waiting for tax refund after 9 months
Turner tests positive for COVID during game, returns for World Series photo
Mom of man killed by police said she tried to defuse situation
'Bachelorette' Clare kicks 2 men out, calls Dale her 'fiance,' Tayshia arrives
More TOP STORIES News