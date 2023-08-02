Krispy Kreme offers free donuts to customers with losing Mega Millions lottery ticket

Krispy Kreme is offering one free glazed donut to customers with a losing lottery ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot drawing.

Krispy Kreme is offering one free glazed donut to customers disappointed that they did not win the Mega Millions jackpot.

Just bring in your Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night's drawing and claim your treat.

The offer is good Wednesday only while supplies last. It is also limited to one free donut per person.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $1.25 billion after no one won Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn were: 8, 24, 30, 45 ,61, and Mega Ball: 12.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.