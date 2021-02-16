Kroger seeks EUA for 1st smartphone-enabled, at-home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Kroger is hoping you'll soon be able to take a COVID-19 antigen test at home, and get your results from your phone.
The grocery chain said Gauss and Cellex developed the smartphone-enabled test.
They are seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration. If EUA is granted, consumers will be able to purchase the kits at Kroger.com or over the counter at its 2,200 pharmacies nationwide, the company said.
They haven't released a price yet.
Here's how the test works: You collect a nasal swab and then wait 15 minutes. Then you scan the rapid test on the app to get your results.
To fulfill legal reporting requirements, the app shares the results with public health agencies.
Kroger said Gauss has the ability to produce up to 30 million tests per month once it's approved.
CNN contributed to this article.
