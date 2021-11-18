5 Kenosha schools go virtual due to Kyle Rittenhouse trial protests ahead of verdict

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Five Kenosha schools near the courthouse where the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is taking place will go virtual Thursday and Friday because of protests surrounding the proceedings.
There was a scuffle outside the courthouse Wednesday.
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department arrested a man for battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct as well.
Police moved in to try to break up the crowd.
A man carrying a rifle also showed up Wednesday. He was confronted by deputies, who asked him to leave, which he did.
