5 Kenosha schools go virtual due to Kyle Rittenhouse trial protests ahead of verdict

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
5 Kenosha schools go virtual due to Kyle Rittenhouse trial protests

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Five Kenosha schools near the courthouse where the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is taking place will go virtual Thursday and Friday because of protests surrounding the proceedings.

There was a scuffle outside the courthouse Wednesday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department arrested a man for battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct as well.

Police moved in to try to break up the crowd.

A man carrying a rifle also showed up Wednesday. He was confronted by deputies, who asked him to leave, which he did.

