kyle rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse corrects himself after Texas A&M refutes his claim to be incoming student

Acquitted Kenosha gunman appeared on 'The Charlie Kirk Show,' where he said he was going to the Tier One research university
By Kate McGee, The Texas Tribune
EMBED <>More Videos

Kyle Rittenhouse under new bond restrictions, prosecutors accuse Antioch teen of displaying racist signs in WI bar

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Days after he told a conservative podcast that he was going to Texas A&M University, Kyle Rittenhouse corrected himself on Twitter to say that he plans to attend Blinn College, a two-year public college, this year.

The video above is from a report in 2021 about Kyle Rittenhouse under new bond restrictions after allegedly displaying racist signs in a Wisconsin bar.

His announcement comes one day after a Texas A&M spokesperson told The Texas Tribune on Sunday that Rittenhouse had not been accepted at the Tier One research university for this summer or fall, despite his claims about his plans to attend.

"Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me," Rittenhouse wrote Monday afternoon on Twitter. "I didn't have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future. I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M. I'm excited to join Texas A&M in 2023!"



In a subsequent tweet, Rittenhouse said he plans to move to Texas at the end of June.

When Rittenhouse was 17 years old, he drove from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to protests for shooting a Black man by a white officer. Rittenhouse had said he wanted to help law enforcement protect property amid civil unrest. He was accused of fatally shooting two men and injuring another with his rifle. He was acquitted of multiple felony charges during his high-profile trial, in which he argued he acted in self-defense.

SEE ALSO | 'I'm distraught for their families': Jacob Blake's family reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Blinn College is a community college based in Brenham with a location near Texas A&M in Bryan that has strong transfer partnerships with Texas A&M. In 2020, the college said 53% of its transfer students continue their studies at Texas A&M.

Last Friday, Rittenhouse appeared on "The Charlie Kirk Show," where he said he was going to Texas A&M, making a big reveal by swapping out his baseball cap for a Texas A&M hat.

"I'm going to be going there, and it's going to be awesome," Rittenhouse told Kirk. "Beautiful campus, amazing people, amazing food."

Rittenhouse previously claimed he was studying nursing at Arizona State University before a school spokesperson clarified he was not enrolled and had not gone through the admissions process.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans - and engages with them - about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texastrialdeadly shootingtexas newsfatal shootingtexas a&m universitytrialsu.s. & worldtexas tribunerace in americakyle rittenhouseguns
KYLE RITTENHOUSE
Kyle Rittenhouse faces new legal issues
A look back at Chicago's ups and downs in 2021
Video shows NBC producer accused of following Rittenhouse jury bus
ASU students rally against Kyle Rittenhouse enrollment
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway after stabbing at west suburban gym, police say
Chicago police officer shot in West Englewood released from hospital
Body of Alex Murdaugh's housekeeper to be exhumed, examined
Video shows 12-year-old boy robbing Michigan gas station, firing gun
28 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Robber tried attacking man with machete on NW Side, CPD says
Will County crash: Semi rolls with 7K pounds of frozen pies inside
Show More
Matthew McConaughey calls for 'gun responsibility' in op-ed
Chicago residents can now be reimbursed for security equipment: mayor
Man shot in face, killed inside car on NW Side: CPD
No citations after boy, 2, hit, killed in Lincoln Square
What to know about summer travel with rising costs
More TOP STORIES News