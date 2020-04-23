Baby geese rescued from roof at La Rabida Children's Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago pediatric hospital is showing its dedication to helping families of all kinds.A team of medical staff at La Rabida Children's Hospital rescued six baby geese from its roof this week.The hospital said the rescue mission has become a bit of a spring tradition. For the last several years, a family of geese return to the roof of the hospital's outpatient medical center to nest and lay eggs.While the hospital's green roof is a safe place for the eggs, it lacks a water source and can be dangerous for young goslings who cannot fly yet.The hospital said the baby geese reunited with their parents in nearby Jackson Park and went from a celebratory swim together in Lake Michigan.