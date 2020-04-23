Pets & Animals

Baby geese rescued from roof at La Rabida Children's Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago pediatric hospital is showing its dedication to helping families of all kinds.

A team of medical staff at La Rabida Children's Hospital rescued six baby geese from its roof this week.

The hospital said the rescue mission has become a bit of a spring tradition. For the last several years, a family of geese return to the roof of the hospital's outpatient medical center to nest and lay eggs.

While the hospital's green roof is a safe place for the eggs, it lacks a water source and can be dangerous for young goslings who cannot fly yet.

The hospital said the baby geese reunited with their parents in nearby Jackson Park and went from a celebratory swim together in Lake Michigan.

