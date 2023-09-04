Labor Day in Chicago is the final day for beach season, with parades marching in many suburbs across the area.

Labor Day marks end of beach season in Chicago; suburbs to mark holiday with parades

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Labor Day has many Chicagoans enjoying the holiday to soak up the unofficial end of summer.

It's the final day of the beach season and it will be a hot one, with many people making their way to the lakefront to cool off and soak it all in.

The heat index is expected to be around 100 degrees. But despite the heat and humidity people are enjoying this unofficial end to summer.

From the city to the suburbs, people are trying to squeeze out every last moment.

Naperville is hosting it's annual last fling has been bringing in crowds of people to enjoy time with family and live music.

"It brings all of the family, the culture, the community, brings everybody together and it's just wholesome good time."

"I feel like everybody knows each other. Like you walk down this little festival and everyone is like 'Hey. What's going on.' It's a community,"

Meanwhile when the clock strikes 7 p.m., Chicago beaches will officially close until next may.

Several parades will be marching in the city and suburbs Monday.

The Naperville Jaycees Labor Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m., starting at 10 a.m. from Naperville North High School, 899 N. Mills Street. The parade will head south on Mill Street, east on Jefferson Avenue, south on Main Street and west on Porter Avenue, ending just east of Naperville Central High School.

Schaumburg's Labor Day parade begins at 10 a.m., kicking off from Summit Drive and Wise Road. The two-mile parade moves south to north on Summit Drive from Wide Road to Stock Port Lane.

Lowell's Labor Day parade will start at 10 a.m. at Bel Aire Drive and Commercial Avenue, traveling west along Commercial Avenue until it reaches the train tracks by the American Legion Post, 12 E. Commercial Avenue.

The WOOGMS Parade is back. The Wellington-Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society's parade where "everybody marches, nobody (just) watches" begins at 11 a.m. from the corner of Pine Grove and Wellington avenues.

The Zion parade begins at 1 p.m., stepping off from 25th Street and Emmaus Avenue in Zion, The parade will head north to 23rd Street, east to Sheridan Road and south to 29th Street and then concluding at 29th Street and Sheridan Road.