Mariano's shares Labor Day, tailgate party food ideas

Mariano's joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to share some Labor Day 2023 and tailgate ideas. These food options can take you all over the world.

Mariano's is helping make sure your tailgate menu is ready for football season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mariano's is illustrating some ways to spice up your Labor Day or tailgate spread with flavors from all over the world.

Amanda Puck with Mariano's joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk more about it.

Smoothies can be good for a slow morning or back-to-school.

Cheese is always a crowd-pleaser, she said.

Jose Andres potato chips paired with tinned fish and dips can take you to Spain.

Lexington Betty Smokehouse American Wagyu Beef Franks are a tasty, popular option, she said.

Spicy mussels on the grill with local Enojado Sauce can be a different grilling option.

And Stephanie Izards's This Little Goat Hong Kong grilled broccoli can make for a great side, Puck said.

She also suggested walking tacos for tailgates.