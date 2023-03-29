Bridge crumbles into Alabama creek following heavy rain | VIDEO

A portion of County Road 98 in LaFayette, Alabama, was closed after a bridge collapsed into Chatahospee Creek following heavy rain and flooding.

LaFAYETTE, Ala. -- A portion of County Road 98 in LaFayette, Alabama, was closed after a bridge collapsed into Chatahospee Creek following heavy rain and flooding in the area on March 27.

Myles Welch recorded this video, and told Storyful he and his father were driving around looking at flood damage when they noticed the sign for the bridge had fallen off.

"So we stopped and got out. That's when we saw the ground was gone under the road," he said. "Then the pavement started cracking and that's when I started videoing the road."

In the video, someone can be heard saying "there it goes" as the last piece of road connecting the bridge falls into the muddy water.

The Chambers County Commission issued an "impassable travel advisory" on March 27, advising the public that all roads and bridges "should be considered impassable until further notice." The advisory was later lifted, but a dozen roads remained closed, including a section of County Road 98.