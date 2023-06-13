Lake Barrington man with revoked FOID card shoots self while dreaming of burglar, police say

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A Lake Barrington man with a revoked FOID card shot himself while having a dream that an intruder was breaking into his home, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded at about 9:50 p.m. on April 10 to the 100-block of Shoreline Road after a report of a person who had been shot.

After arriving at the home, the deputies found Mark Dicara, 62, with a wound to his le, authorities said. Deputies applied a tourniquet to stop the blood loss and he was then transported to an area hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said Dicara had a dream that someone was breaking into his home, prompting him to grab his .357 Magnum revolver and shoot at what he thought was an intruder.

Dicara shot himself, causing him to wake up with a gunshot wound to the leg, the sheriff's office said. The bullet went through his leg and was lodged in his bed, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said there was not a burglary attempt at Dicara's residence and that he possessed a gun despite having his FOID card revoked.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office then charged Dicara with possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm. Dicara was arrested Monday and has been released after posting bond.