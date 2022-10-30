Woman, baby die, 5 others injured after Lake County crash: sheriff's office

UNINCORPORATED WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A 29-year-old woman and 8-month-old baby died after a crash in the north suburbs Saturday afternoon, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday.

A Toyota Corolla, driven by a 27-year-old Waukegan man pulled out onto Green Bay Road near Atlantic Avenue in unincorporated Waukegan about 4:15 p.m. from a private parking lot on the east side of the roadway, the sheriff's office said. A Dodge Journey traveling north on Green Bay, driven by a 34-year-old Zion man, t-boned the Toyota, police said.

An 8-month old Waukegan boy in the Toyota was restrained in a car seat behind the driver, but was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with critical injuries, where he later died, police said.

A 29-year-old Waukegan woman, who was in the Toyota's front passenger seat, died on the scene.

A 7-year-old Waukegan boy, who was seated behind the woman, was taken to Condell with serious injuries, as was the driver of the Toyota.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with serious injuries.

Two passengers in the Dodge, a 19-year-old Beach Park man and a 24-year-old Zion man, were also taken to Vista East with minor injuries.

The two vehicles sustained major damage in the crash, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.