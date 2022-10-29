WATCH LIVE

Teen among 3 injured after shooting, crash in Heart of Chicago, fire officials say

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Saturday, October 29, 2022 8:55PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager is among three people injured after a shooting and crash on the city's Southwest Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon near South Damen Avenue and West 17th Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, fire officials said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, CFD said.

Two women, 41 and 32, were injured in the crash, officials said. They were also transported to Stroger Hospital.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

