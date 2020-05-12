Lake County, Ill. reports of domestic violence rise amid COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Domestic violence cases in Lake County are surging as families are confined to their homes.

The Daily Herald reports that calls to "A Safe Place" crisis hotline generally average about 14 a week this time of year. But they've now risen to 100 weekly.

The number of people who need emergency shelter has doubled.

A Safe Place CEO Pat Davenport told the Herald the shelter is currently serving 65 people.

Sergeant Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office told the Herald they have seen a three percent increase in domestic disturbance calls last month compared to April 2019 and there was a 21 percent increase from March 2019 to March 2020.

If you're in trouble, call the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline: 877 863-6338. It's confidential.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake countydomestic violence
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Angels to fly over Chicago as salute to health care workers fighting COVID-19
City to hold graduation ceremony for 88 first responders amid COVID-19 crisis
Oak Lawn Red Lobster apologizes for crowded wait on Mother's Day
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, slightly warmer Tuesday
Mayor Lightfoot, BACP set new rules for third-party food delivery apps amid COVID-19
Show More
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
What to know about Illinois' 79,007 COVID-19 cases
6 cars involved in Chatham hit-and-run crash, police say
Justice delayed for thousands of defendants as many court cases are stalled because of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News