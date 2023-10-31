Man, 72, killed in Lake County car crash in unincorporated Zion

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 72-year-old man was killed in a head-on car crash Tuesday morning in Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. near Russell Road and Park Lane. Deputies say the driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 72-year-old man from Indian Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 46-year-old truck driver was also seriously injured and taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.