WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man, 72, killed in Lake County car crash in unincorporated Zion

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 8:16PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 72-year-old man was killed in a head-on car crash Tuesday morning in Lake County.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. near Russell Road and Park Lane. Deputies say the driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 72-year-old man from Indian Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 46-year-old truck driver was also seriously injured and taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW