72-year-old man killed in unincorporated Zion car crash identified by Lake County coroner

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 72-year-old man who was killed in a head-on car crash Tuesday morning in Lake County has been identified.

The Lake County Coroner's Office announced Wednesday the man was identified as 72-year-old Harold Glasscock of Vernon Township. Glasscock died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday near Russell Road and Park Lane. Deputies say the driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Chevrolet.

Glasscock was pronounced dead at the scene. A 46-year-old truck driver was also seriously injured and taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment.

An investigation into the crash continues, authorities said.