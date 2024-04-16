WATCH LIVE

Man's body found in Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 16, 2024 1:24PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man's body washed ashore Lake Michigan on the North Side on Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call of a body in the water around 6 a.m. near the 1900-block of North Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue Beach.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsy results are pending.

CPD Area 3 detectives are investigating.

No other information was available.

A man's body was found in Lake Michigan on the North Side on Tuesday morning, Chicago police said. (April 16, 2024)

