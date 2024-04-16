Man's body found in Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man's body washed ashore Lake Michigan on the North Side on Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.
Officers responded to a call of a body in the water around 6 a.m. near the 1900-block of North Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue Beach.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsy results are pending.
READ ALSO | 54 arrested after protest blocks I-190 near Chicago O'Hare Airport, Loop march stops traffic on Monday
CPD Area 3 detectives are investigating.
No other information was available.
MAKING HEADLINES | Woman shot in McDonald's drive-thru after argument with biker, Chicago police say