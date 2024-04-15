Traffic into O'Hare Airport resuming after pro-Palestinian protesters block roadway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the roadway entering into Terminal 1 at O'Hare Airport Monday morning.

All lanes were blocked on I-190 west between Bessie Coleman Drive and the airport. Shortly after 9:30 a.m., Chicago officials said traffic on I-190 was resuming.

Chopper7 showed a lengthy backup outside the airport. Illinois State Police said they assisted Chicago Police Department with traffic control on I-90.

Some travelers could be seen getting out of cars and walking toward the airport.