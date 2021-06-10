Man pulled from Lake Michigan near La Rabida Children's Hospital dies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after he was pulled from Lake Michigan on Chicago's South Side Wednesday evening.The Chicago Fire Department said divers were able to locate the man underwater near La Rabida Children's Hospital. They credited onlookers for providing them with good directions as to his location.Fire officials said the man was underwater for over 20 minutes. He was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.It's not clear if the man fell into the water or was swimming.Chicago police said the death appeared to be accidental.