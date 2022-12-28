Small Wisconsin shop completely covered in ice after winter storm | Video

During severe weather last weekend, winds were 40 to 50 miles an hour and temps were in the teens

GILLS ROCK, Wis. -- A Wisconsin shop along Lake Michigan is frozen solid after a massive storm that has walloped much of the United States.

The small shop, Simply Scandinavian, in Gills Rock along Green Bay on Lake Michigan, is covered in ice after high winds starting on Dec. 23 caused huge waves that covered it in water.

Gretel Sannikas, owner of the Simply Scandinavian shop, but not the building, estimated there was a foot thick of ice on the building that built up over two or three days of high winds and waves.

"So even though the Mother Nature has created some incredible artwork for us, it is a bit worrisome due to the weight that's on the building. But we're betting on the brave little shop doing just fine with its tough Nordic genes and pulling through for us," Sannikas said.

Tasos Kallas, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said winds were 40 to 50 miles an hour on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24 and the temperatures were in the teens, causing the water to freeze quickly.

"Well, we are very hopeful that this week with with the warmer temperatures, that it will give this little shop some help and thaw some of this weight off of it. Fingers crossed. But I think it will be a while since we see the total building," said Sannikas.