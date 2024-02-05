Name a snowplow: 6 winners of Chicago snowplow naming contest announced

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicgao's second annual "You Name a Snowplow" contest is over and six winners have been declared!

The Department of Streets and Sanitation announed the six winning names on Monday.

The city posted 50 finalists on January 22, all submitted by Chicagoans, and residents were able to vote for up to six names through February 2. City officials said they received nearly 10,000 voting responses.

The six names that received the most votes are:

CTRL-SALT-DELETE

Casimir Plowaski

Skilling It

Ernie Snowbanks

Mies van der Snow

Bad, Bad Leroy Plow

Signage for each winning name will be installed on one snowplow in each of the city's six snow districts, joining the fleet of contest winners from 2023. Once the snowplows are officially named, the residents who submitted the winning entries will be offered a photo op with their named snowplows along with city swag in the next couple weeks.

"We are so appreciative of the many Chicagoans who submitted their creative and entertaining snowplow names, many of which reflect the Chicago pride we know so well," said DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard. "We enjoyed managing this contest again in 2024 and tallying up the thousands of voting responses we received for the 50 finalists."