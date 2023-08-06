The Chicago Police Marine Unit rescued a man from Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach in the Gold Coast. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect.

Man rescued from Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach amid dangerous swimming conditions: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- First responders from the Chicago Police Marine Unit rescued a man who was swept into the water in the city's Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday morning.

A witness described what she saw near Oak Street Beach.

SEE ALSO | Venetian Night lighted boat parade postponed due to weather advisories, organizer says

Chicago police said the man, reportedly in good condition, is expected to be OK.

This comes amid dangerous swimming conditions in Lake Michigan. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect through Monday because of high waves.

The National Weather Service said conditions could be life-threatening.

Officials did not immediately provide further information.