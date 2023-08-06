Venetian Night lighted boat parade postponed due to weather advisories, organizer says

Venetian Night Chicago is returning to Lake Michigan, featuring a Brendan Tripodi, or BIG TRIP, performance at Monroe Harbor.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The popular lighted boat parade known as Venetian Night has been postponed due to weather advisories, an organizer said.

The event was originally supposed to return to Chicago on Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Monroe Harbor.

Dr. Marlon Everett, with the group Black Boaters of 31st Street, said due to the weather advisories following Saturday's rainy weather, the Italian American Human Relations Foundation decided to postpone the event to next Saturday. A Beach Hazards Statement was issued for central and northern Cook County as well as Lake County from Saturday afternoon until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Everett said his organization and the Italian American Human Relations Foundation were all excited for the event, but Mother Nature made the ultimate decision.

"It just continued to rain and sure enough it ended up being high winds - 16 to 17 mile an hour winds coming out the east, which usually brings high waves," said Everett said.

Big Trip, the event's headlong performer was expected to perform on board one of the boats in water parade.

"We got to play everything safe," said performer Brendan Tripodi, professionally known as "Big Trip."

The hip-hop artist and proud Italian-American said Chicago is his second home, and he will return to the city next week to perform.

"It's the Windy City for a reason, so we're going to postpone to next week, but more people are going to come, though, and we're going to have a good time," Tripodi said.

The event will now take place on Aug. 12 at 8:30 p.m. Boats will take off from the Chicago Yacht Club at Monroe Harbor and sail their way to the Shedd Aquarium.

They hope the weather will be better next weekend and allow for more boaters and attendees to come the "iconic event."