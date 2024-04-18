Final dog involved in McHenry attack located after several bitten, including deputy

McHenry County Animal Control said a dog that had ben on the loose after several dogs were involved in an attack last week was located.

McHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- The last dog involved an attack in McHenry County last week has been found.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office had previously warned the community to lookout for the dog after it and three others were involved in an aggressive fight.

A woman who owned them, her neighbor and a sheriff's deputy were all bitten last Thursday in the area of Huemann Drive and Stilling Boulevard.

McHenry County Animal Control said three of the dogs were taken into custody when the incident happened and the other got away.

Residents were told to stay indoors last Thursday as authorities searched for the last dog. That order was lifted on Friday.

In an update Wednesday, McHenry Animal Control said the fourth dog was taken into custody.