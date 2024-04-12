'Aggressive' dog on loose in McHenry rafter several, including deputy, bitten; 1 dog shot

McHenry residents have been urged to stay inside because of an 'aggressive' dog on the loose after several, including a deputy, were bitten.

McHENRY, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities are telling people in McHenry County to stay inside as officers search for a possible dangerous dog on the loose.

This comes after a dog fight in which several people were bitten including a McHenry County sheriff's deputy

Chopper7 was over the scene Thursday night when authorities responded to a report of a dog fight at Huemann Drive and Stilling Boulevard in McHenry. .

The sheriff's office said multiple people were bitten, including a deputy and a deputy shot one of the dogs.

Another dog described as being 'aggressive' is still on the loose, prompting the alert for nearby residents to stay in their homes.

A neighbor described what he heard.

"I heard three gunshots go off and my wife comes out of the other room and there was a presence of police here with the two ambulances," resident Jerry O'Rourke said. "It's not the first time that this has happened, but with the gunshots it is."

Authorities have not released details on the extent of the injuries of those who were bitten and if there were any arrests.

Both dogs were brown pit bulls, the sheriff's office said, including the one still on the loose.

The sheriff's office asking people to stay in their homes for their safety, and to report any sightings of the dog to the sheriff's office at 815-338-2144.