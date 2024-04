Adoptions resume at PAWS Tinley Park after fire forced animal shelter to close

Looking for available dogs for adoption? PAWS Tinley Park has reopened after an animal shelter fire forced them to close earlier this year.

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- PAWS of Tinley Park is back in action on Sunday, and the furry friends are moving back in.

The south suburban shelter was forced to close in January after a fire in the laundry room caused extensive damage.

ABC7 talked to volunteers at the opening who say they couldn't wait to return.

Nearly 100 dogs and cats were placed in foster homes after the fire.

But now that repairs are complete, adoptions are back up and running.