Heavy rains over the weekend led to a landslide at a section of a landfill in south suburban Dolton Monday morning.

Sections of grass slide off landfill on Cottage Grove in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Heavy rains over the weekend led to a landslide at a section of a landfill in south suburban Dolton Monday morning.

The landslide took place at 138th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene as two sections of grass grown on top of the landfill slid down onto the road, exposing a tarp covering he landfill.

Calumet City residents cleaning up after heavy rain floods casements, strands cars

ComEd crews are responding as some of the landslide is adjacent to a power line.

The landfill has closed a section of Cottage Grove from 138th and 147th streets and a section of 138th Street is also closed.