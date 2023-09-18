WATCH LIVE

Sections of grass slide off landfill on Cottage Grove in Dolton

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, September 18, 2023 12:50PM
Heavy rains leads to landslides at south suburban landfill
Heavy rains over the weekend led to a landslide at a section of a landfill in south suburban Dolton Monday morning.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Heavy rains over the weekend led to a landslide at a section of a landfill in south suburban Dolton Monday morning.

The landslide took place at 138th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene as two sections of grass grown on top of the landfill slid down onto the road, exposing a tarp covering he landfill.

ComEd crews are responding as some of the landslide is adjacent to a power line.

The landfill has closed a section of Cottage Grove from 138th and 147th streets and a section of 138th Street is also closed.

