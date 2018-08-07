A 17-year-old Chicago boy was fatally struck by a Metra train Sunday evening after he was reported missing from Lollapalooza.Sincere Ash, 17, was last seen about 4:15 p.m. Sunday at Lollapalooza, according to a missing person flyer circulated by friends on social media. He was a senior at Lane Tech College Prep High School in the Lakeview neighborhood.Chicago police confirmed that a missing person report had been filed for Ash but did not provide further details.Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile confirmed that Ash was hit by a Metra Union Pacific train Sunday near the Clybourn Station, 2001 N. Ashland Ave.He was found about 6 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. He was dead at the scene.