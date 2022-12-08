'Transform the country': 2K people take oath to become US citizens at naturalization ceremony

Wednesday was the largest naturalization ceremony ever for the Northern District of Illinois, with 120 countries represented.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The stands of Wintrust Arena were packed Wednesday, but instead of cheering on a basketball game, nearly 2,000 people were celebrating a personal milestone.

They were taking the oath to become American citizens.

Funmi Pearson came to the U.S. from Nigeria seven years ago and has dreamed of this day.

"I'm so happy. It's one of my happiest days to become citizen, so I can vote in the next election," Pearson said.

Camelia Mititelu cheered on her father, 89-year old Vasile Grosu, who is originally from Romania. He's the last one in their family to become a U.S. citizen.

"It's a big happiness for us. They work really hard. They went to school in their 80s to learn English," Mititelu said.

Alejandro Monroy and his mother Alba Roscio took the oath together. They left Columbia 21-years ago to start a new chapter in their lives.

Given what's happening with democracy, it's important to understand what it takes to participate in it," Monroy said.

For many of those sworn in Wednesday, it was a long journey to become a citizen, which they said now allows them to fulfill some lifelong dreams.

("I'm in computer science. A lot of stuff I was interested in, like Department of Defense, you need to be a citizen for that, so I'm like, might as well become one," said newly naturalized U.S. citizen, Piotr Biel.

Biel was five when his family arrived in the United States from Poland. He is now 20.

"This is a big day for all of us. And a lot of us are going to transform the country," Biel said.

Governor JB Pritzker took part in the ceremony, where the newly minted citizens were told their diverse backgrounds only make the country stronger.

For Roscio, it's time to celebrate. And she already has plans.

"Travel all over the world," she said.