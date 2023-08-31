For nearly 1,000 new U.S. citizens, the start of their journey, as new Americans, began at the Friendly Confines Thursday.

'It's awesome': Nearly 1,000 new US citizens welcomed at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For nearly 1,000 new U.S. citizens, the start of their journey, as new Americans, began at the Friendly Confines Thursday.

The National Anthem rang out across a sun-soaked Wrigley Field, not before a Cubs game, but for something far more important and life-changing.

"I can't express this moment, but it's awesome," said Maria Ruiz, who became a U.S. citizen.

Nearly 1,000 people from 94 countries officially became U.S. citizens during a ceremony at Wrigley Field Thursday, of course, in Cubby blue.

Yousef Abushalanfah is from Jordan, and aspires to soon serve his country in the Navy and become a pilot.

"Awesome, man," Abushalanfah said. "I am so proud to be a U.S. citizen."

Alicia Wong is from Canada, and now calls Chicago home with her husband.

"I love Chicago," Wong said. "It's really inclusive, and I feel really at home here."

Friends and family celebrated Dr. Lisandro Fortuny, with red, white and blue balloons, as he reflects on the solemn oath he just took.

"It's a little intimidating because you are assuming some responsibilities with it, but I think it's overall pretty cool and exciting," Fortuny said.

Bill Tribe once called England home, and was joined by his family outside Wrigley Field for the special moment.

"It's actually very emotional because it's been a long process to get here and then you do that in this beautiful park and home of the Cubs," Tribe said.

Sen. Dick Durbin encouraged the new Americans to celebrate their citizenship, but to always cherish and foster their past.

"Teach your children. Teach them about the land where you were born, and I'm sure you will. Your family and friends' traditions, culture and religion," Durbin said.

No first pitches were thrown, but the National Anthem rang in the start of a new chapter for these proud Americans.