Larry's Barber College recruits new students across Chicago

Larry's Barber College in Chicago is recruiting new students. It is the first barber college to open inside the Cook County Dept. of Corrections.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Larry's Barber College, which has five locations throughout Chicago, is recruiting students, mainly high school students who don't have a post-graduation plan.

In 2004, Larry's Barber College opened, and in 2010, it became the first barber college inside the Cook County Department of Corrections.

SEE ALSO | 500 South Side students get free haircuts, school supplies before returning to CPS classrooms

The college offers a barber and instructors program. The barber program includes instruction about the history of barbering, anatomy and many other courses. The instructor program includes theory and method courses.

Financial aid is available to those who qualify. Click here for more information.