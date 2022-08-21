500 South Side students get free haircuts, school supplies before returning to CPS classrooms

Ahead of the first day of school, 500 students on Chicago's South Side are getting free haircuts.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's nothing like the confidence of a fresh haircut to start off the new school year.

Ahead of the first day of class for Chicago Public Schools, 500 kids across the city's South Side are getting free haircuts, along with some backpacks and other essentials.

SEE ALSO | Our Chicago: CPS students head back to class earlier amid 3rd pandemic school year

"It helps a lot, actually. I was at home wondering when I was going to get him in for a haircut and kind of contemplating doing it myself," said Britney Baker, the mom of CPS fifth-grader.

Helen Townsend, the grandma of three CPS students, is also appreciative.

"That saves us about $45 each haircut," she said. "So, I think it's awesome."

Some students are also got $50 gift cards. These are the things that make all the difference for families heading into another school year.

"The event is great," Townsend said. "It's great what they're doing."

Bwati Davis is one of the barbers who has partnered with the nonprofit Acclivus to host this event for 25 years now. Davis said giving back at least once a year is a no-brainer.

RELATED | Free school supplies at Project sWish event Sunday

"Looking good in a classroom setting will help them boost their self-esteem so they can learn, look better. You know what I mean?" said Davis, owner of Another Barber Shop.

The new school year always brings excitement for kids and the haircuts are clearing way for a sixth-grader to focus on math and reading, his favorite subjects.