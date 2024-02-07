Water rushes out of Vegas Strip hotel parking structure as city sees record rainfall: VIDEO

The wet conditions in Las Vegas broke a daily rainfall record on Monday, beating the previous record set in 1948.

The wet conditions in Las Vegas broke a daily rainfall record on Monday, beating the previous record set in 1948.

The wet conditions in Las Vegas broke a daily rainfall record on Monday, beating the previous record set in 1948.

The wet conditions in Las Vegas broke a daily rainfall record on Monday, beating the previous record set in 1948.

The wet conditions in Las Vegas broke a daily rainfall record on Monday, beating the previous record set in 1948.

LAS VEGAS -- The wet conditions in Las Vegas broke a daily rainfall record on Monday, beating the previous record set in 1948.

Video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows water rushing out of the parking structure of the LINQ Las Vegas Hotel on the strip and around the monorail.

"Crazy Flooding in Vegas Right Now," X user Jacob Orth captioned the video.

The Harry Reid International Airport recorded 0.37 inches of rain on Monday, breaking the February 5 record of 0.33 inches set in 1948, the National Weather Service (NWS) Las Vegas confirmed.

The storm slamming the west comes just days before the Super Bowl, which will take place in Las Vegas for the first time, but conditions are expected to dry up well before the weekend.

Storyful contributed to this report.