Man charged after woman's assault, kidnapping in front of stranger's Las Vegas home caught on Nest doorbell camera

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- WARNING: The above video contains graphic footage that some viewers may find disturbing.

A man is now in custody after a doorbell camera captured a woman being chased, kicked in the face, and dragged into a car.

Police said 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers was arrested Thursday morning and faces kidnapping and domestic battery charges in connection to the incident that happened in front of a stranger's Las Vegas home on New Year's Day.

Video released by Las Vegas police appears to show a woman rushing to a stranger's door seeking help as a man apparently chased after her.

The man then beats the victim and drags her down to the sidewalk and into his car.

The victim was also found by police and is now safe.

Authorities said this appears to be a domestic incident.
