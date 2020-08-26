CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some people have overcome the challenge of landing a new job during the pandemic. Now they have to figure out the best way to join their new team remotely.
Jessica Schaeffer from the LaSalle Network joined ABC 7 to discuss best practices for new hires to communicate and connect with their co-workers and manager.
Schaffer said new hires should be patient with company delays or stalled onboarding processes as companies try to navigate this unknown landscape. New hires should also not be afraid to ask who they can connect with virtually to start building those personal relationships with colleagues.
Schaffer said the best way to jump into a new remote work setting, is to be as prepared as possible, including downloading meeting apps, prepping your home work station and most importantly, ask questions.
The LaSalle Network is a Chicago-based staffing agency with more than 20 years of experience matching job seekers with employers.
For more information on available resources please visit: www.thelasallenetwork.com.
Best ways to start new jobs remotely during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More