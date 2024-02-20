Chicago's LaSalle Network gives tips on how to reignite love for your job

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 6:12PM
Are you curious how to find a job you love? Chicago's LaSalle network joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk about reigniting love for your job.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The month of love continues, and one expert joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk about the love for a job.

If you've lost the spark, she provided some steps to reignite the passion.

Jessica Schaeffer from the LaSalle Network, a staffing agency in Chicago, joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday morning.

Schaeffer said some signs you're struggling with love for your job include having an "I can't" attitude, neglecting personal appearance, boredom in the day-to-day, not feeling challenged and skipping out on out-of-work events.

She said it's important to reflect, mix it up, value weeknights and explore hobbies.

It's also important to raise your voice and get involved.

