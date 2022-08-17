MEX talks returns to celebrate The Joy of Being Mexican

(PRESS RELEASE) Latinos Progresando, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization, will host its 10th annual MEX talks, a one-night showcase celebrating The Joy of Being Mexican. The event will be on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 6-9p.m. at Venue SIX10.

MEX talks was created by Latinos Progresando to give Mexican and Mexican American leaders with diverse experiences the platform to reflect on a shared identity and tell stories to inspire positive change.

"Mexican people have and continue to influence the future of the United States. MEX talks allows us to celebrate the unique voices and stories we have to share, while reimagining our collective future," says Luis Gutierrez, CEO of Latinos Progresando. "MEX talks is our positive contribution from Chicago to the national conversation--it is a celebration of our people and our culture."

The speakers participating in MEX talks work in a variety of fields: media, performance art, politics, and more. Much of their perspective draws from the experience of being an immigrant, as well as traditional and contemporary Mexican and Mexican-American culture.

Latinos Progresando is proud to partner with Title Sponsor Target, Presenting Sponsors: Blue Door Neighborhood Center, Bimbo Bakeries USA, and Constellation Brands, along with Valdez & Vilim, LLP, and more to deliver this unique annual event.

EVENT DETAILS

What: 10th Annual MEX talks, featuring:

Luis Valdez - Director and Playwright

Julissa Arce - Author

Ximena N. Beltran Quan Kiu - Writer

Dr. Juanita Mora - Doctor and Community Advocate

Luis Eduardo Sanchez - Radio Host

Jose Alfredo - Educator and Entertainer

When: Thursday, September 22, 2022. Doors open at 6pm. Program 6:30-8pm. Reception to follow.

Where: Venue SIX10, 610 South Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605

For interviews (available in English and Spanish), contact:

Carmen Guzman, (773) 814-2826, c.guzman@latinospro.org

Tickets and more information are available at https://latinospro.org/mex-talks.

About Latinos Progresando

Latinos Progresando is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization with the mission to deliver high-quality information and resources for people to build secure, healthy, and productive lives. With over 20 years of service, Latinos Progresando specializes in immigration legal services and organizational capacity building, convening local providers around the issues of health, education, and peace. Please visit www.latinospro.org and www.facebook.com/latinospro, where Latinos Progresando regularly shares information about the organization and its impact.

About MEX talks

Although still referenced as the most recent immigrants, the truth is that Mexicans have been in Chicago for nearly 100 years. There is a rich cultural history, and a century's worth of contributions from Mexicans that have made our city and nation what they are today. MEX talks is an annual speaker showcase created by Latinos Progresando in 2012 to give Mexican and Mexican American leaders the platform to reflect on a shared identity and tell stories to inspire positive change. Rather than the traditional live event, the 2021 MEX talks is a four-part virtual series exploring the rich, complex Mexican history and identity.