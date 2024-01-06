WATCH LIVE

Owner of Launching Pad restaurant damaged area around famed Gemini Giant: Wilmington police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, January 6, 2024 12:46AM
Area around famed Gemini Giant statue damaged: Wilmington police
The owner of the Launching Pad in Wilmington, IL damaged the area around the famed Gemini Giant statue along Route 66, police say.
WLS

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A well-known Wilmington restaurant was damaged by its own owner.

Police say the owner of the Launching Pad restaurant threw litter outside it and around the restaurant's famed Gemini Giant.

Police say it happened after a sale of the restaurant fell through on Tuesday evening.

Police have issued several citations for failing to keep the area free of litter.

A Wilmington resident said tourists are unable to take photos, as the trash is under the statue. A wrecked car has also been parked out front and spray-painted.

The Gemini Giant was recently featured on the Illinois float in the Rose Bowl parade.

