Volunteers begin Alliance for the Great Lakes' Adopt-a-Beach clean-up initiative

This weekend and continuing through the fall, volunteers will be gather across Illinois to remove litter from the shores of Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This weekend and continuing through the fall, volunteers will be gather across Illinois to remove litter from the shores of Lake Michigan. The events are part of the Alliance for the Great Lakes' Adopt-a-Beach clean-up initiative.

Volunteers will gather today at the following beaches:

31st Street / Margaret T. Burroughs Beach - 10am

North Avenue Beach - 9am

Headlands Beach State Park - 930am

63rd Street Beach/Jackson Park Beach - 10am (Shedd employees and volunteers)

Oak Street Beach - 1pm