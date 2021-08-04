localish

From Policing to Pinot: B E Winery

By Chaz Miller
EMBED <>More Videos

From Policing to Pinot: B E Winery

CONROE, Texas -- B E Winery's James Barber loves helping people, so it should come as no surprise he spent nearly two decades in law enforcement.

So how did a former Montgomery County (TX) Sheriff's Deputy become a winemaker?

Barber always had a passion for wine, so he decided his ability to make great wines would be a welcome addition to his hometown of Conroe, Texas.

B E Winery, which was opened in 2018, now has two locations, as well as plans to expand its main headquarters with a production facility and wedding venue.

In this edition of "Secretly Awesome," find out more about B E Winery, in addition to learning how Barber's law enforcement background has helped his current career.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
conroesmall businesswinewine industryktrklocalish
LOCALISH
From Policing to Pinot: B E Winery
Brrr! Frigid dip in the Atlantic inspires cold-plunge wellness spa
Woodworker creates pieces from trees devastated by drought
Teen honored by ESPN for helping kids in Watts
TOP STORIES
Pritzker to announce statewide school mask mandate: sources
District 45 ends face masks meeting without vote after altercation
IL reports 2,364 COVID cases, 18 deaths
New mural meant to promote peace amid Chicago violence
Homeless camp blocking Pilsen sidewalk used by students, residents say
Boy, 16, killed, 3 others injured in Bartlett crash
Hyde Park Summer Fest canceled due to COVID
Show More
West Nile virus Illinois: Cook County man 1st human case this year
Uniqlo Magnificent Mile location to close: retailer
R. Kelly gained weight, lost money ahead of trial: lawyer
Teen girl killed in Hermosa hit-and-run: CPD
Deadly West Garfield Park police shooting video released
More TOP STORIES News