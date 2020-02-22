Lindsey Lagastee, lead singer of Chicago-based country band Dixie Crush, killed in crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends are mourning the tragic death of a founding member of the Chicago-based, country music cover band Dixie Crush.

Lindsey Lagastee, 25, of South Holland, was struck and killed by a vehicle on February 14 as she made her way to a concert at Firewater Saloon, in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

Lagastee was getting out of her parked pickup truck when police say a vehicle was traveling westbound on 111th Street and struck her.

Lagastee was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

She succumbed to her injuries on Monday, according to a Dixie Crush Facebook post.



The band was formed in 2015.

"Above and beyond her beautiful voice, Lindsey just had a way of connecting with every audience leaving an indelible impression," the post said. "Not only would she give an amazing performance, but after every show, Lindsey would come offstage, take time to meet anyone who wanted to say hi, take pictures, and build friendships."

Her funeral is taking place Saturday, at Faith Church in Dyer, Indiana.

According to her obituary, Linsdey was a published pharmacist who graduated with a doctorate from Midwest University with a PharmD degree.
