Chicago Proud: Abilities advocate on list of 2023 'Leader For A New Chicago'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vanessa Harris is making Chicago Proud. She was named on the list of the 2023 "Leaders for a New Chicago" award.

She is being recognized for her role as one of Chicago's transformational leaders. She's the founder and CEO of Strategy for Access. It is a non-profit organization that advocates for people with visible and invisible disabilities. Harris will receive an award of $25,000, and her organization will receive an additional $25,000 general operating grant.

She joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss her plans for the grants. And She is looking for volunteers to help the organization. To connect with Harris, click here.