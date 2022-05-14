american idol

American Idol 2022: Contestant Leah Marlene of Normal, Illinois, makes it to Top 5

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

'American Idol' contestant from Illinois makes it to Top 5

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We've been following Leah Marlene from Normal, Illinois, all season of "American Idol" - and now she's made it into the Top Five!

Hosea Sanders just caught up with her getting ready for this Sunday's show, and Leah needs your vote to make it to the Top Three!

"This is a very overwhelming time, but in all the best ways," Leah Marlene said.

Marlene has gotten a lot of support from home, but she's also seeing universal support and a big fan base building as well.

"Oh my gosh it's crazy," Leah Marlene said. "My hometown and the surrounding areas have been insane. I've never seen them rally for anything so hard, I've been there my whole life."

Leah Marlene has undergone quite the transformation over the season, with Judge Katy Perry telling her, "I don't know who I'm looking at. You wore a bucket hat and the patchwork outfit and now you're just mature and graceful and you look like an angel and you sound like an angel."

"I love it, show days are my favorite," Leah Marlene said. "I get to get my hair did and my makeup done. It's just so fun to express yourself outwardly what's inside. Some people are saying, 'You look like a different person,' and I'm like, literally the same."

Leah Marlene has been putting in lots of work leading up to Sunday's episode.

"It's short lived," she said. "It's going to be over in less than two weeks now, so you kind of got to lean into it."

And her new single "Flowers" just dropped Friday.

"It's kind of a letter to my old self a year or two ago, saying no matter how far gone you may feel, there's always a way out," Marlene said. "And the lead line is, 'Even the pavement gives way to the flowers.'"

Leah Marlene is counting on her fans to keep her dream alive.

"This is the last vote before the finale and it's the most important vote of the season," she said. "I love you guys and I can't wait to play music for you all soon."

Watch American Idol on ABC 7 Sunday night at 7 p.m. and remember to vote for Leah Marlene!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopillinoiscompetitionsingingmusicmusic newsarts & cultureamerican idol
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
American Idol recap: Top 10 belt out Disney classics on 'Disney Night'
Illinoisan American Idol contestants compete in top 24
American Idol: Who made the top 24?
American Idol recap: Duets night
TOP STORIES
New Illinois law increases penalties for retail thefts
Illinois reports 8,411 new COVID cases, 7 deaths
Panic in crypto market has Janet Yellen's attention
Monty the piping plover dies unexpectedly
School bus involved in crash on South Side
Violin made in 1758 stolen from Chicago musician's home
Fire leaves far north suburban home a total loss
Show More
Video: Tesla jumps curb and crashes straight into convention center
Couple longing for grandchild sues son, his wife
New TV ads in IL governor's race take aim at Darren Bailey
Company charged in plant explosion that killed 5, injured 15
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, rain chance late
More TOP STORIES News