Lecy Goranson, Evanston native who plays Becky on 'The Conners,' shares how much she misses Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Evanston native and "The Conners" star Lecy Goranson shared how much she misses Chicago and what her character, Becky, is up to this season."There's never enough time when I come to Chicago, never enough time, too many things to do," Goranson said. "Why doesn't everyone live there? Oh, the cold weather I get it."Becky's raising a baby and dealing with co-parenting."She was struggling with alcoholism and last season, at the end of last season she finally got sober," Goranson said.Goranson said the adjustment to "The Conners" from "Roseanne" has been "seamless.""We're still stuck in Lanford," she said. "A line we shot last week where Dan says "Anybody here plan on being a success? Raise your hand" and no one could raise their hand!"She even shared a funny memory from trick-or-treating in the north suburbs."I remember, I think I was dressed as a clown with an inflatable shoe, and I'm walking through Evanston trick-or-treating and rain is pouring on me and struggling with the umbrella," Goranson recalled. "I just wanna say I love you Chi-town, I'm sorry about the Bears, we got the Hawks season coming up, and I'll see you around Christmas time!