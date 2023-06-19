Mississippi man arrested with meth, explosives, 81-year-old elderly mother in car

Lee County, Mississippi, authorities said a man was arrested for having meth and an improvised explosive device in the car he lives in with his elderly mother. Please note: This video has no sound.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. -- Authorities in Mississippi said they arrested a man who not only had methamphetamine and explosives in his car, but also his 81-year-old mother.

Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff's Office were investigating a report of a vulnerable adult when they came across a car belonging to 58-year-old Michael Foster and his mother, 81-year-old Dianne Cotton.

Officials said the two were living out of the car.

Deputies said Foster had meth on him and inside the car they found an improvised explosive device, or IED, near the elderly woman.

The device was removed and detonated by the Tupelo Police Department's bomb squad. No injuries were reported.

Cotton was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and any medical treatment she may need.

Foster is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor trespassing. He could also face federal charges for the IED and additional lo al charges as the investigation continues, law enforcement said.