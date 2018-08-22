Lemont counselor charged with sexually assaulting patient during therapy sessions

EMBED </>More Videos

A counselor is charged with sexually assaulting a female patient during therapy sessions at a residential treatment facility in Lemont.

By
LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
A counselor is charged with sexually assaulting a female patient during therapy sessions at a residential treatment facility in Lemont.

Until his arrest 40-year old Michael Jacksa was working as a licensed therapist at Timberline Knolls in the southwest suburb.

Police said he sexually assaulted a patient on several occasions earlier this year. He's now charged with four felony counts and being held on $1 million bond.

Timberline Knolls is a private facility that treats women with addiction problems from substance abuse to eating disorders.

In the wake of the charges, several security guards were stationed at the entrance.

Police allege Jacksa assaulted a 29-year-old woman he was counseling during two separate counselling sessions between May and late June earlier this year.

Jacksa lives in nearby Joliet but no one came to the door when ABC7 stopped by.

The private treatment facility sits on a large piece of property in Lemont. It has had a higher profile recently since treating singer Demi Lovato, who has spoken publicly several times about the treatment she received at the facility.

Company officials had little to say about Jacksa. They released a statement saying in part, "Due to privacy and confidentiality laws protecting our residents, we cannot comment on the allegations. We are cooperating fully with officials involved in the investigation."

The statement also said the company has a zero tolerance policy for any activity that endangers the physical or emotional wellbeing of a resident.

Since they announced the charges Lemont police said several other former patients have come forward alleging Jacksa sexually assaulted or abused them also.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and say more charges are possible.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultLemont
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kenneth Williams found guilty in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
2 boys die after being pulled from Kankakee River; dad held on neglect charges
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
World's quirkiest hotels named by TripAdvisor
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Show More
Person of interest identified in Melrose Park road rage shooting
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Harvey man killed in I-80 crash near Briggs
More News