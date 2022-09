Lemont High School Athletic Director receives RISE Award

LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A longtime high school leader was honored for his profound impact on kids.

John Young is the director of activities and athletics at Lemont High school. He's been doing this... for 33 years.

He just got a prestigious award, standing out among 800 or so athletic directors in Illinois.

Young joined ABC7 Monday morning to talk about the RISE Award and his work.