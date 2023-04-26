Lemont refinery explosion: Andrew HS mourning wrestling coach killed at Seneca Petroleum plant

A Lemont refinery explosion and fire at the Seneca Petroleum plant killed Dru Worker, an assistant wrestling coach at Andrew High School.

LEMONT, ill. (WLS) -- A worker killed at a petroleum plant explosion in Lemont has been identified as a wrestling coach at Victor Andrew High School in Tinley Park.

The Will County Coroner's Office identified the man killed as 25-year-old Dru A. Worker of Homewood.

District 230 released a statement saying, "It is with a heavy heart that we learned of the loss of Dru Worker. Dru tragically died in an oil refinery explosion in Lemont earlier today. As a VJA assistant wrestling coach, Dru worked to grow our T-Bolts on and off the mats. He helped instill confidence and sportsmanship in our T-Bolts. Our deepest condolences to the Worker family."

The Will County Sheriff's Office said an explosion possibly took place in an asphalt tank at the Seneca Petroleum plant, killing Worker and injuring another man. Both victims were contractors on-site with M &J Industrial Services.

Worker was also the assistant wrestling coach at Andrew High School in Tinley Park, and spent years as an amateur wrestler.

"Man, it's going to be rough, but we got to be strong at stick together," said Edward Ortiz, Bulldogs coach.

Ortiz said his son, a student at Andrew High, was at practice with Worker just Monday night.

"It's going to be a loss in the community. Somebody who volunteers their time, you know, especially with the kids. It's going to be rough for the kids. I feel for them," he said.

The Tinley Park Bulldogs Wrestling Club posted to Facebook about Worker's death, saying, ""Dru was a State Champion for the Bulldogs and an All-State wrestler at Mt. Carmel. He was currently an assistant coach at Andrew High School, and was helping wrestlers in Freestyle and Greco as recently as practice last night. We will miss you Dru. Our hearts go out to the Worker family."

M &J released a statement on the incident, writing, "We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our team members died and one was injured today while working at a customer site in Lemont. We are heartbroken and devastated by this tragedy. Although the equipment involved was not owned or operated by our company, we are cooperating with federal and state authorities in their investigation. Our prayers are with the family and friends of both team members during this difficult time."

Officials with Seneca Petroleum could not be reached for comment.

Fire officials at the scene said no hazardous materials were released, and there's no danger to the public. OSHA is now investigating.

One person was killed and another injured in a fire and explosion at a petroleum plant in south suburban Lemont Tuesday morning, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said they started receiving calls for help around 10 a.m.

The sheriff's office said an explosion possibly took place in an asphalt tank at the Seneca Petroleum plant. One person was killed in the fire and another was transported to Silver Cross Hospital.

OSHA officials told the ABC7 I-Team that both the person who died and the person who was injured were contractors on-site with M &J Industrial Services.

M &J released a statement on the incident, writing, "We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our team members died and one was injured today while working at a customer site in Lemont. We are heartbroken and devastated by this tragedy. Although the equipment involved was not owned or operated by our company, we are cooperating with federal and state authorities in their investigation. Our prayers are with the family and friends of both team members during this difficult time."

The Will County Coroner's Office identified the man killed as 25-year-old Dru A. Worker of Homewood.

The Tinley Park Bulldogs Wrestling Club posted to Facebook about Worker's death, saying he was a former member of the club and champion amateur wrestler, and was currently also serving as an assistant coach at Victor Andrew High School in Tinley Park.

"Dru was a State Champion for the Bulldogs and an All-State wrestler at Mt. Carmel. He was currently an assistant coach at Andrew High School, and was helping wrestlers in Freestyle and Greco as recently as practice last night. We will miss you Dru. Our hearts go out to the Worker family," they wrote.

"Man, it's going to be rough, but we got to be strong at stick together," said Edward Ortiz, Bulldogs coach.

Ortiz said his son, a student at Andrew High, was at practice with Worker just last night.

"It's going to be a loss in the community. Somebody who volunteers their time, you know, especially with the kids. It's going to be rough for the kids. I feel for them," he said.

Officials with Seneca Petroleum could not be reached for comment.

The sheriff's office said multiple agencies responded, and the fire was put out after several hours. Fire personnel said it is not believed that any kind of hazardous material was released, and there is no danger to the public.

ComEd also responded to the scene to evaluate any damage after the explosion downed some power lines.

The Lemont Fire Department advised people to avoid the area of 127th Street and New Avenue.

OSHA and ComEd were also called to the scene. Seneca Petroleum did not previously have any OSHA violations at the Lemont location.