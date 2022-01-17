Sports

Les Grobstein, Chicago sports broadcaster, dies at 69

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Les Grobstein. (Credit: 670 The Score)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago sports broadcaster Les Grobstein died at age 69, sports station 670 The Score announced Monday.

Grobstein's career covering Chicago sports spanned 50 years, most recently serving as a weeknight overnight host on 670 The Score, where "The Grobber" developed a loyal following.

He was found dead at his home in Elk Grove Village Sunday.

"We are devastated by the loss of a Chicago sports legend," said Mitch Rosen, operations director and brand manager for 670 The Score. "Our audience who Les kept company overnight for years will miss him the most along with our team at The Score. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and all of his fans."

Some of his career highlights include being the only one to record Cubs manager Lee Elia's infamous tirade in 1983.
