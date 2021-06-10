Food & Drink

'Lettuce Entertain You' celebrates 50th anniversary of first restaurant RJ Grunts

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Lettuce Entertain You" has restaurants all over the Chicago area, but Thursday marks 50 years since the opening of its very first: R.J. Grunts in Lincoln Park.

RJ Melman, the president of "Lettuce Entertain You" joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about the anniversary and also how the company has survived during the pandemic. Melman said the reopening is the start of a whole new chapter.

Lettuce Entertain You now runs more than 120 restaurants across the United States.
