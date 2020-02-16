u.s. & world

Virginia teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in North Carolina Target

MIDLAND, Va. -- A teenager accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in Virginia was arrested in a North Carolina Target.

Police said 17-year-old Levianthan "Levi" Henry Norwood was detained for shoplifting at a Durham Target. He gave police a fake name but after some investigation, they were able to determine his identity.

He is currently in custody in Durham and will face a judge to determine the next steps and the extradition process.

Police said Levi was on the run after his mother, 34-year-old Jennifer Norwood, and his 6-year-old brother, Wyatt Norwood, were both fatally shot Friday at their home in Midland, about 50 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

The father, 37-year-old Joshua Norwood, was also shot but is in stable condition.

Levi Norwood allegedly fled the scene in a stolen red 2007 Toyota Camry. The vehicle was located near the Target where Levi was found, but the gun has not yet been recovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginianorth carolinamanhuntchild killedu.s. & worldteen
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 510, cases surpass 15K
What to know about Indiana's 31,715 COVID-19 cases
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News